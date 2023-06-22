A woman was injured and arrests made following an early morning attack.
At about 7.10am on Thursday, June 22, a person approached a woman outside a building on Forest Road, before they assaulted her, stole her handbag and fled in a black car.
The woman suffered minor lacerations as a result.
A spokesman for NSW Police said that a short time later, officers stopped next to a black car on Summer Street, where three occupants fled on foot.
"Following a short foot pursuit, two females were arrested and taken to Orange Police Station," the spokesman said.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
