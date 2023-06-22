Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Woman attacked in Forest Road, Orange as police make arrests

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman assaulted in early morning attack as police pursuit leads to two arrests. Picture file
Woman assaulted in early morning attack as police pursuit leads to two arrests. Picture file

A woman was injured and arrests made following an early morning attack.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.