You know her single "Shirt on the Floor" get ready for rising star Megan woods newest single "I Just Want to Be", which is launching this Friday.
The New Zealand native has made a home and a name for herself in Orange and has been making waves on the local music scene since her debut single dropped in May 2022.
Her music is influenced by strong female country artists from the United States.
"[The] music blends a variety of influences including Melissa Etheridge, Jewel, Dolly Parton, The Chicks and Sheryl Crow," she said.
"The motivation behind my music is first and foremost my family," Ms Woods said.
"I love my husband and kids. I want to make my family proud and show my kids that any dream an be achieved if you work hard and love what you do.
"This new single, 'I Just Want to Be', embodies the joy of living in the present moment while harbouring the occasional yearning for a carefree existence."
You can hear Ms Woods' latest addition to her EP by following her on Spotify or YouTube. Or catch her at The Greenhouse of Orange on Friday or the Canobolas Hotel on Saturday.
