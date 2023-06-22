Central Western Daily
Orange singer Megan Woods launches new single 'I just want to be'

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
June 22 2023 - 2:30pm
You know her single "Shirt on the Floor" get ready for rising star Megan woods newest single "I Just Want to Be", which is launching this Friday.

