"Comedians are not about what all the rest of life is about."
This is from comedian Chris Ryan, who is encouraging Orange locals to watch her and four other show-stopping talents perform in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.
"Come along and have a few laughs. You won't be disappointed. These are funny people. It'll make you feel good," Ms Ryan told the ACM.
"We're about making fun of the pressure of life and I think that's a pretty good outlet, especially after the few years the world has had with COVID. It's time to laugh and take the pressure off."
As a comedian, Ms Ryan is a newcomer, as well as a journalist and mum with an interesting take on everything from romance to passive aggressive co-workers.
She will be performing alongside Blake Freeman, who is known for his energetic and honest brand of comedy, and Prue Blake, who has an intelligent yet cheeky delivery style.
Fellow performer Matt Ford carries the demeanour of a cranky 40-year-old with acerbic observations, and self-identifying bogan genius Brett Blake is a whip-smart and high spirited MC who will tie the hilarious evening together.
Ms Ryan said she loved performing in regional towns because she has lived in them herself, and always valued performers who travelled outside of the major cities.
"I really appreciate the idea of the arts coming to town. A good comedy show is so rare in some places so I think it's just a highlight in the calendar and it feels good on stage performing to people who seem keen for a bit of a laugh."
She said the comedians involved were of a "very high standard", representing "a lot of different types of comedy".
"We're all different ages, different backgrounds, there'll be something there that'll make you connect, I reckon, that'll be relatable to you and certainly you're going to laugh," Ms Ryan said.
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will play at Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday, June 24. Get your tickets here.
