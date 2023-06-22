Central Western Daily
What's on in Orange from Friday June 23 to Sunday June 25

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:07am
Friday, June 23

The Greenhouse of Orange: Local talent Megan Woods is celebrating the launch of her new single at the Greenhouse of Orange on Friday night. Combined with all your favourite hits to sing-along to, this evening is not one to be missed. Check out more details here.

