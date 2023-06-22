The Greenhouse of Orange: Local talent Megan Woods is celebrating the launch of her new single at the Greenhouse of Orange on Friday night. Combined with all your favourite hits to sing-along to, this evening is not one to be missed. Check out more details here.
King of the Keys: Join piano-man Liam Cooper for a thrilling night of music at the Orange Civic Theatre featuring songs from Billy Joel, Elton John, Peter Allen, Stevie Wonder, Marc Cohn, Bruce Hornsby, Ray Charles, Freddie Mercury, Paul McCartney and more. This international star will blow your socks off. Get more details here.
Swamp Dawkins and The Roadhouse Regulars: Dust off your boots for a great night of Amricana, Roadhouse and Country Music at the Blind Big. Get your tickets for $27.78. But be quick. Sales end soon.
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Road Show: Five comedians will have the crowd in stiches at the Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday night. Comedians Blake Freeman, Brett Blake, Chris Ryan, Matt Ford and Prue Blake are heading west to share a night of laughs. Get your tickets here for $40.
Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival: The festival offers a day filled with medieval fun, pagan revelry, and a chance to embrace one's inner Viking, witch or wizard, damsel or knight, or for the more egalitarian, a commoner. There's a market place, a bonfire, sword fights, dancers and more. From midday. Read more about it here.
Clancy Pye at the Greenhouse of Orange. Clancy is returning to the Cocktail Bar. The singer has cemented herself a firm favourite at the Greenhouse. You won't want to miss it. Check out more details here.
Austen Logan: live and local at the Blind Pig. It's never disappointing when Austen plays at the Pig. Get your tickets here for $5. Music starts at 9pm.
Barry's Country Vogue dance music and entertainment at the Orange Bowling Club from 6pm. Waltz your way through your Saturday with this fun event. Find out what you'll be quickstepping to here.
Torie Finnane Foundation Memorial Round of the Blowes Cup. Watch the Orange Emus take on the Orange City Lions at Endeavour Park. From Under 12s all the way up to the first 15. Get more details here.
Annual black tie and gumboot truffle hunt and dinner: Dust off your fur coats, and bedazzle those gumboots as Truffle fever returns to Borrodell. Top kick of the month long Black Truffle festivities it's the annual black tie dinner. Get more details here.
Sunday, June 25
Orange Symphony Orchestra are performing At the Movies at Kinross Wolaroi School from 2.30pm on Sunday. Led by the fabulous guest conductor Monica Buckland, the Orange Symphony Orchestra will take you on a journey through cinema as you're immersed in some of the worlds most celebrated film music. You'll hear such classics as The Man From Snowy River, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Harry Potter to name a few. Get your tickets here.
