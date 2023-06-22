Orange Symphony Orchestra are performing At the Movies at Kinross Wolaroi School from 2.30pm on Sunday. Led by the fabulous guest conductor Monica Buckland, the Orange Symphony Orchestra will take you on a journey through cinema as you're immersed in some of the worlds most celebrated film music. You'll hear such classics as The Man From Snowy River, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Harry Potter to name a few. Get your tickets here.