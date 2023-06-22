One (very brave) eight-year-old boy will certainly have a unique story to relay for class news on Thursday.
Gossling Creek's very chilly, 7 degree water was no match for a group of 15 daredevils from Orange, who all submerged themselves to mark winter solstice on June 22.
Some people thought it was a joke at first, others dubbed them "stupid" on social media. But none of that bothers either of the event's organisers, Harley Smith or Chris Cameron - father to the youngest plunger, Huxley Cameron.
Or any else goer for that matter, because for the past seven years that anyone's attended, they've benefited from it every time.
"We do it just because we can, anything to break up the monotony of the day," Mr Cameron said.
"It's really about shaking things up and getting outside of your comfort zone. So, you could not do it and that'd be fine, or you could do it; and get a pretty cool talking point out of something."
Along with other quirky calendar gigs such as Talk Like a Pirate Day and the math-themed Pi Day, this group of like-minded friends share the theme of fun together.
The winter solstice dive was simply another reason to do that, with some studies showing that cold water immersion has a few health advantages attached.
A few plunging minutes can stimulate the body to increase blood circulation, lower a person's heart rate, and reduce stress.
"There's are health benefits to it, ice therapy is one example, where you get to feel invigorated for the rest of the day, inside and outside of your body," Mr Cameron said.
"And I think with so many stresses in everyday life, we need to put things in our days to remind us that there's bigger things going on.
"It's just for the joy of embracing life and getting outside of your normal day-to-day routine; and it's one of those good things to look forward to and put yourself out there."
Thursday's winter solstice is the one day of the year providing the least amount of daylight, and the longest night hours.
It's when the sun reaches its lowest point on the skyline, with some people even plunging in arctic waters to mark the event.
"It's quite interesting and if we were diehard about it, we would've gotten up and done it at 12.57am with the rest of the world," Mr Cameron said.
"It happens in [Tasmania] and down in Antarctica with The Big Freeze, where people cut a hole in the ice and jump in. But that's a little bit too mental for us, so we'll just stick with the creek here."
