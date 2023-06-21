Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Schoolies from Orange face court after police found cocaine and mdma in their cars

By Court Reporter
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four teenagers have appeared in Orange Local Court after cocaine and mdma were found in their cars while they were travelling to Schoolies. File picture Shutterstock.
Four teenagers have appeared in Orange Local Court after cocaine and mdma were found in their cars while they were travelling to Schoolies. File picture Shutterstock.

Four friends on their way to Schoolies have faced court after a police operation near the Queensland border detected several bags of cocaine and mdma in their cars.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.