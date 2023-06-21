Central Western Daily
New motel planned in Orange CBD at 16 McNamara Street

William Davis
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Renders for new motel planned in Orange CBD at 16 McNamara Street. Picture supplied
A new motel is planned for construction at the site of a historic shop in the heart of Orange.

