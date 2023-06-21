Much of the region shivered through its coldest morning in half-a-decade on Wednesday, with some of the incredible temperatures recorded enough to bring a tear to the eye ... and then freeze it.
In Orange a monster frost was generated on the back of an overnight low of minus 6.4 degrees, which was recorded at 4.30am, Weatherzone.com reports.
The feels like temperature in Orange bottomed out at a brain-freezing low of minus 10.1 degrees.
Those markers didn't crack Orange's top 10 lowest temperatures on record, though.
Down the Mitchell Highway, Bathurst hit a five-year low of minus 7.5 degrees shortly after 7am. The city's feels like low was minus 11.5 degrees at 5am.
Then north, Dubbo wasn't immune from the cold either.
In the Orana valley, the mercury dipped to a low of minus 4.7 degrees around 6am. The temperature felt like minus 9 degrees around the same time.
Those low marks were five year records for each, while Mudgee also hit a five year low of minus 6.9 degrees overnight, Westerhzone.com says.
Lithgow, though, blows those figures out of the (frozen) water.
At the foot of the Blue Mountains, Lithgow's official weather station at Marrangaroo hit a low of minus 9.5 degrees at 6.50am. At the same time, the feels like temperature hit a low of minus 12.7 degrees.
Similar shocking morning lows were recorded across much of a large area of Australia's southeast inland.
Weatherzone.com reports the area shivered through the coldest morning in five years, with Perisher Valley's minus 10.1 degrees Australia's lowest June temperature since 2019.
The icy affair was triggered by a slow-moving high pressure system which caused clear skies and light winds to combine with a lingering cold and dry air mass.
This wintry weather pattern resulted in widespread frost from Tasmania up to Queensland.
Here are some of the other standout minimum temperatures from Wednesday morning:
On Tuesday, Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said Orange was about a 30 per cent chance of seeing snow on Thursday, with an 80 per cent chance of rain on the cards.
