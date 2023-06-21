Our year is almost half over as we are coming to the end of June.
One question keeps arising - where has it gone? It's certainly not been sleeping!
Businesses and enterprises are currently looking at ways and means of concluding their financial year reports.
It's probably a good time for all of us to take a careful look at our income and expenditure and make sure we are doing the best we can with what we've got.
There's an old song running round in my head at the moment that could do with some investigation.
It's called 'Money is the root of all evil' and was sung by the Andrews Sisters, repeating the phrase 'Take it away Take it away Take it away'.
Research tells us that the Biblical quote in the letter to Timothy is about love of money, and not just about money itself.
If we allow greed and selfishness to govern our use of money, then much evil will develop.
Our news media is full of sad stories of people becoming homeless because their rent has become beyond their means, being unable to put proper food on the table or find warm clothing in this cold weather.
Proper financial management belongs at all levels of our society from the Government right down to the most cashless individuals.
Essential services need to be properly funded to ensure that they can retain their qualified staff and attract new ones.
Our roads need substantial upgrades after floods and disasters of various kinds, but these cost money.
Orange Push for Palliative is waiting for a generous Government subsidy to allow the building of a free standing Palliative Care Hospice to enable people of all ages and conditions to be able to access the care they need.
We have migrants and refugees stranded in long term isolation being denied natural justice.
In so far as each of us is able, we can try to support good and worthy causes, but this will only happen if wages, allowances and pensions are able to cover basic needs.
Each of us has to be able to spend our money wisely and well, avoiding wastage, and carelessness, and putting first things first.
If we have a little bit left over when this has been attended, maybe we will be able to contribute to one of the many charities seeking donations and support.
One way to offer support could be to come forward as a volunteer in a good cause about which we have learned, which doesn't cost us money.
Another could be offering a little donation to assist.
The Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary currently has some raffle tickets around among members and generous businesses in Orange which would benefit from your left over cash.
Our Auxiliary seeks to provide comfort and wellbeing for Mental Health patients to assist them on their journey to recovery.
It will celebrate 40 years of existence in October and needs more members and supporters.
Let us all look carefully at our financial status and make sure we are using it wisely and well, and even finding room to assist a worthy charity.
