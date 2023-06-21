Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival returns this Saturday

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not since 2019 has the clash of swords and the cheers and jeers of the populace rung through the village of Newbridge.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.