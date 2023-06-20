Central Western Daily
Orange Private Hospital sold to Ramsay Health Care by administrators

William Davis
Updated June 20 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Orange Private Hospital sold to Dudley Private Hospital owner Ramsay Health Care.
Sale of the embattled Orange Private Hospital has been confirmed just weeks after going into voluntary administration.

