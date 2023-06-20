The controversial plan to install lighting bollards along a popular Orange walking path has been given the go ahead.
A speed limit reduction through Lucknow, rate rise for residents and sale of the old Conservatorium building were also debated at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in Civic Centre chambers. Further details will be published in coming days.
The draft 2023/24 budget was greenlit, with a rate hike of 3.7 per cent set for residents. Councillors voted to very slightly raise their own pay after a brief debate.
"If we want to give the opportunity for anyone who cares about their community to stand for local government then their needs to be adequate remuneration," Councillor David Mallard said.
"Otherwise it's just going to be a game for rich people, largely blokes, and quite often people who have interests in the sorts of things local government makes.
"I think we're much better off removing that sort of privilege."
All-but-two councillors voted to approve installation of lighting bollards along Wirrabarra Walk. Staff communication with residents and the "community consultation" process was criticised by some.
About 100 solar powered units will line the 750 metre pathway connecting Forbes Road to Coronation Drive along the western boundary of Duntryleague.
The plan had comfortably garnered overall community support in a council survey, but proved extremely unpopular with nearby home owners who believe safety, privacy, and aesthetics will be compromised.
"I think the lighting is a good idea, though I would like to acknowledge that the communication was not optimal ... and I know it made the people that live near the walkway angry," councillor Frances Kinghorne said.
Homeowners on the strip say they were not meaningfully consulted, and believe the council run survey was unfairly loaded and factually inaccurate to achieve a desired outcome. The question asked: "Do you support the proposal to install better lighting along Wirrabarra Walk to improve public safety in the area?"
Five people spoke on the proposal in an open forum, with three opposed and two in support. "That question was so leading ... that would never stand high school academic scrutiny," Richard Madigan said during the meeting.
Maximum speed through Lucknow may be dropped to 50km/h. Council voted to recommend the reduction to improve safety and increase visibility of businesses in town.
The matter will be referred to Transport for NSW which has final authority to make the change.
Hanger N at Orange Airport will be leased to an unknown party for five years. The decision was made during closed meeting and no further details are available.
Plans to sell the old Conservatorium building on Hill Street were also greenlit during the closed meeting.
A section of the Orange Scout Camp will be leased to the Ngurang-gu Yalbilinya (Place of Learning) Program for young Aboriginal males disengaged from education, with councillors unanimously supporting the request.
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh volunteered to attend the 2023 Water Management Conference in Parkes.
All 12 councillors took part in the meeting. No conflicts of interest were flagged.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for July 4, 2023.
