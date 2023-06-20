Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Kaitlee Caldwell, 19, in Court for common assault

By Court Reporter
June 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courthouse. Picture by file.
Courthouse. Picture by file.

BITING someone during a fight about calling police has seen a 19-year-old woman convicted of common assault.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.