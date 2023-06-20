BITING someone during a fight about calling police has seen a 19-year-old woman convicted of common assault.
Kaitlee Caldwell of Brilliant Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 to the charge.
Caldwell and the victim were at a home on Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 7pm on May 28, 2023 where they began to argue, court documents said.
The victim became frustrated with Caldwell and said "I'm going to call the police and get you removed, I don't want you here".
As the victim picked up his phone to call police, Caldwell bit his right hand.
The court heard the victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 8.20pm the same night to report the incident.
Police said they then went to a Brilliant Street home where they saw Caldwell.
She was arrested before she admitted to biting the victim, saying "we were just playing around".
Caldwell was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court during sentencing that her client understood the incident "should not have happened", but noted she had a limited criminal record.
Ms Thackray asked the court to give Caldwell a conditional release order (CRO), which was declined.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Belinda Cooper said the CRO would not be appropriate given she was charged two months after completing the same order for an unrelated matter.
Magistrate C Longley placed Caldwell on a community correction order - with conviction - for nine months.
