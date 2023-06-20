Central Western Daily
Court

Bradlee John Reid in Court for driving disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
A file picture of milk bottles of a supermarket's shelves. File picture
A TRIP to get milk quickly soured for a disqualified driver who ran the risk of doing time behind bars, a court has heard.

