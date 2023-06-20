Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Our Business

BT's Steaks serves up delicious takeaway options to Blayney

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Takeaway food is back in Blayney with the opening of BT's Steaks in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.