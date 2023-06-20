Orange is on track to record its coldest morning of 2023, but will Wednesday's anticipated freezing start be one for the record books?
Weatherzone.com is forecasting the mercury to drop as low as minus 5 degrees on Wednesday, June 21. Should that freezing temperature eventuate it would mark the city's coldest start to a day for 2023.
So far, our coldest morning to date in 2023 was on Monday morning. Orange recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees to start June 19.
Some parts of the region, including Bathurst, are expected to dip even further. Bathurst is forecast for a minus 6 degrees morning, while Mudgee and Blayney can expect minus 5.
In terms of the record books, though, minus 5 doesn't go near the top 10.
Orange's coldest morning on record dates back 17 years.
On June 28, 2006, Orange dipped to a record low of minus 8.3 degrees.
That's the only time the official temperature has dipped below minus-8 degrees.
On two occasions - June 15, 2006 and July 2, 2002 - Orange hit minus 7.7 degrees, rounding out our three most freezing mornings on record.
Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said the freezing conditions hitting the Central West this week line up with the negative Southern Annular Mode - better known as a negative SAM - sweeping south-eastern Australia.
And that impact will likely stretch into the backend of the week too.
Mr Pippard said Orange was about a 30 per cent chance of waking up to snow on Friday morning.
Snow needs two ingredients; the cold and the moisture. At the moment, we're experiencing extreme cold conditions but there's not much moisture around.
"And typically when we see more moisture it means the temperature has become a touch warmer.
"So it's a fine balance, but the next system coming through will present a chance of snow."
He said that system will roll through Orange and the Central West on Thursday night and into Friday morning.
