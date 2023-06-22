Location, comfort and room for all

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 23: 19 Madison Way, Orange:
When location and space are two main priorities you look for in a home, then 19 Madison Way could be the property you have been waiting for. Located close to schools, health facilities, parks, and sports and youth facilities such as the PCYC, Anzac Park and Orange Skate Park, this property is a must inspect.
Built in the mid 1990s on a large 1,089 square metre block, listing agent Chris Tyack said there was plenty of room for everyone both inside and out. "19 Madison Way is a fantastic property, both elevated and very spacious" he said. "It is currently configured as four bedrooms and three living areas, but it could easily be arranged as five bedrooms and two living areas to suit a larger family or to accommodate guests, or even to have a hobby room."
The main bedroom features a walk-in robe and a spacious ensuite, while the other bedrooms all have built-in robes, and the three-way main bathroom makes life a breeze for the busy family. Both the family room and the main bedroom have beautiful bay windows that catch the afternoon sun, but without a doubt, one of the biggest features of this impressive home is the amount of space under the house.
The under-house area has a concrete floor with enough ceiling clearance that you can walk comfortably without hitting your head. There is the added bonus of a third toilet, space to store four cars or have your dream workshop, with the uses limited only by your imagination.
Chris said that the property boasted so many features, only an inspection or two would allow you to take them all in. "Just a few of these features are the ducted gas heating through the floor and evaporative cooling through the ceiling, and also let's not forget about the solar panels to off-set the ever-climbing electricity prices," he said. "There is plenty of room for vegetable gardens or chickens, and we always have people wanting to store a caravan, so there is room for that as well."
19 Madison Way is the sort of home that appeals to a broad spectrum of people, and has the added bonus of great rural views looking towards Suma Park Dam from the large outdoor entertaining area and the house itself. The location is also handy to the Northern Distributor Road, giving you easy access heading to Bathurst or up towards Bunnings and the North Orange Shopping Centre.
