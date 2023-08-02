THE Central Western Daily has scoured it's archived files to present to you this look back in time ... way back in time.
'When we ruled this city' galleries have become a staple of our subscribers' diet, with one published each Thursday.
We continue with a look at December 2003. Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, 21sts, 18ths and any other event that caught our eye has been included.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane ... and try not to choke on your cuppa as you take in the fashions and hairstyles.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.