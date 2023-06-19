Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Cardwell's hard work pays off with State of Origin call-up

Updated June 19 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marley Cardwell
Marley Cardwell

Marley Cardwell has been rewarded for a stellar Tarsha Gale campaign with a call-up to the under 19s State of Origin side.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.