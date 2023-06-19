Cardwell's hard work pays off with State of Origin call-up

Marley Cardwell has been rewarded for a stellar Tarsha Gale campaign with a call-up to the under 19s State of Origin side.
The former Orange Viper carved it up for the Penrith Panthers in 2022 and took out the player of the year honour as a result.
This caught the eye of NSW selectors as Cardwell was picked in the 19-player squad for their upcoming game against Queensland.
The squad will be coached by Kate Mullaly, who is an assistant coach for the Harvey Norman NSW Sky Blues, and includes players who took part in the 2023 Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup.
The Harvey Norman NSW Women's Under 19s team has not been beaten since the concept first started in 2019, winning every year apart from 2020 when the game was not played due to the Covid pandemic.
The match will take place at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Thursday, July 13.
The full squad (in alphabetical order): Charlotte Barwick (Newcastle Knights), Marley Cardwell (Penrith Panthers), Kate Fallon (South Sydney Rabbitohs),Tatiana Finau (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Litia Fusi (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Kalosipani Hopoate (North Sydney Bears), Chloe Jackson (North Sydney Bears), Evie Jones (Newcastle Knights), Noaria Kapua (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Chelsea Makira (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Leah Ollerton (Newcastle Knights), Latisha Smythe (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Monalisa Soliola (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Brooke Talataina (Sydney Roosters), Alexis Tauaneai (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Lindsay Tui (Parramatta Eels), Grace-Lee Weekes (North Sydney Bears), Georgia Willey (Canberra Raiders) and Sienna Williams (North Sydney Bears).
The team is yet to be named.
