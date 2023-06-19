A MAN who stole a pair of joggers from someone's front verandah felt so guilty he had to dob himself in, a court has heard.
Dennis Trevena, 22, of Dees Close, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he pleaded guilty to larceny.
Trevena - who was subject to a community correction order - called police about 8am on May 14, 2023 to say he would be there soon because he stole someone's shoes, court papers said.
"I've got court, I'm here with my stolen shoes ... I've stolen someone's black Nike TN shoes and I'm wearing them now," Trevena said to police about 9am while at the station.
The court heard Trevena met the custody manager before he spoke with Aboriginal Legal Services.
He then participated in an interview where he told police he took the shoes from someone's front verandah.
Court documents note the shoes were worth about $240.
Police said they went to the area where Trevena said he stole the shoes and found the victim, who gave a statement.
He was then reunited with his joggers.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client's theft was "right at the very bottom of seriousness" and said it was more of an impulse decision.
"The only question I have to ask is 'why'?" Magistrate C Longley said.
"He immediately regretted it, he felt so guilty he had to hand himself in," Mr Naveed replied.
