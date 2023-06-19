A plan to drop the speed limit through Lucknow is set to be considered.
The fate of a controversial proposal to install night lights along a popular Orange walking route, sale of the old Conservatorium building, lease of an airport hanger, and a program to support young Indigenous men will also be raised at the Orange City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Councillors will decide if the plan to install light bollards along Wirrabarra Walk should be approved, or if funds should be reallocated to a different project. Staff recommend approval.
The 750 metre walking path runs between Forbes Road and Coronation Drive, along the western boundary of Duntryleague. Twenty-four homes back directly onto the path.
Plans for lighting have proven controversial, with council's own online survey finding nearby residents overwhelmingly oppose changes. The wider community comfortably voted in support of lighting according to the YourSay poll. The results - which were called into question by some homeowners - can be found here.
Council staff say the project will make the strip safer and "support recreational pursuits". Opponents argue it would compromise safety, reduce privacy, and lead to excessive light pollution.
The area is presently unlit. Under the plan, one metre tall light bollards would be powered by nearby solar panels. The lights would remain illuminated until 9pm and turn back on at 6am, before switching off for daylight hours.
Costs are yet to be confirmed. They would be at least partially covered by a $200,000 grant from the state government Stronger Country Community Fund.
Correspondence from residents and community leaders including Member for Orange Phil Donato on the Wirrabarra Walk plan are included in public council papers.
A proposal to lower the speed limit through Lucknow, just outside Orange, from 60km/h to 50km/h will be debated.
Safety and visibility of businesses are listed as the primary reasons for the change.
A staff note recommends: "[Councillors] resolve to write to Transport for New South Wales requesting a review of the Lucknow speed limit and consider a reduction to 50km/h through the village."
The plan was pitched by the Lucknow Community Committee.
Discussion on the planned sale of the old Conservatorium site on Hill Street and lease of an airport hanger will be closed to the public, on the basis it would reveal "Information that would, if disclosed, confer a commercial advantage on a person with whom the Council is conducting (or proposes to conduct) business."
Further details on the motions are not provided.
Permission to lease part of the Scout Camp to the Ngurang-gu Yalbilinya (Place of Learning) Program for young Aboriginal males disengaged from education will also be requested from councillors
The June 20 Orange City Council meeting will take place at the Civic Centre from 6.30pm.
