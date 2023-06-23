Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Central West road toll revealed: Significant 'road trauma' impacting regional NSW

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shocking run of fatal accidents on Central West roads in the past six months has the region on track to record its worst road toll in years.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.