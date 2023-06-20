Central Western Daily
Tributes to Orange man and former CYMS boxer Vincent 'Dan' Dougherty

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Vincent 'Dan' Dougherty and friend Kevin McGuire. Picture supplied
Vincent 'Dan' Dougherty was a week away from his 14th birthday when World War II ended.

