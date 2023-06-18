CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday night Carla was at the Ex-Services Club for the Astley Cup 100th Anniversary dinner. She then went to the Antique Fair at the Function Centre. Carla then went along to Games and More where their popular games night was being held.
On Saturday Carla was at Camryn Adams 18th birthday party. Carla also went to the Ambassador Hotel where the Orange Tigers AFL Club held the "Old Tiges" dinner. Following this, Carla went to the Greenhouse for a surprise 30th birthday party being celebrated for Jess Gaeta.
