Dale Jones will score plenty of tries in his footy career but perhaps none as impressive as his last-gasp winner on Saturday, June 17.
The Orange United Warriors play-maker found himself in space with 30 seconds to go on the clock and scores locked at 18-all against Canowindra Tigers.
While both teams had been yelling "field goal" for the last 10 minutes, Jones instead backed himself to execute a set play down the blindside and race more than 50 metres to earn his side a 24-18 win.
Speaking post-game at Wade Park, Jones was almost lost for words following his two-try performance.
"It was unbelievable mate," he said.
"It was a short side play we'd been working on at training and we pulled it off in the last 30 seconds. It was such a good game.
"It was about playing eyes-up footy."
The third-placed Tigers made the trip to the Colour City off the back of a 56-6 thumping of CSU. The home side too had been in good attacking form courtesy of a 50-4 win against Molong Bulls.
Despite a brilliant solo effort from Warriors centre Kyran Ah-See early, Canowindra looked the more assured side in the first half and took a 14-10 lead into the sheds.
But some sloppy handling and too many penalties conceded paved the way for Orange to get back into the match, an opportunity they duly took with three second-half tries including an eye-catching dive in the corner from winger Maleek Newman.
The round eight clash was a willing affair for the entire 80 minutes as both teams and their respective benches traded plenty of chatter.
Players did well to restrain from any excessive push and shove with the only sin bin coming late in the match for foul play, Warriors' Matthew Fuller the guilty party.
Jones said his forward pack had gotten the balance right.
"Our big boys played a big role today," he said.
"We really were able to work off that. It was such a good game.
"It was a physical game and we're a physical team. We played our game but we stayed disciplined and came away with a win."
