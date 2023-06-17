The driver of a Hyundai sedan allegedly fled the scene after a crash near Lucknow on Saturday, June 17.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the Mitchell Highway near Favell Road around 9am following reports of a two-vehicle crash, as reported earlier.
NSW Police have told this masthead that officers arrived to find Toyota sedan had rolled, blocking both westbound lanes.
The 59-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Orange Health Service in a stable condition.
Police were told the sedan had allegedly collided with a brown Hyundai sedan before the Hyundai fled the scene.
Officers are now investigating the cause of the crash.
As inquires continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact Central West police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
