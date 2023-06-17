Central Western Daily
NSW Police call for dashcam footage after Mitchell Highway crash

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:17pm, first published 10:22am
The scene of the crash near Lucknow on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV
The driver of a Hyundai sedan allegedly fled the scene after a crash near Lucknow on Saturday, June 17.

