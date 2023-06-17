A man is in hospital following a car crash on the Mitchell Highway near Lucknow.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the highway and Favell Road just after 9am on Saturday, June 17 following reports of a crash.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man who had suffered head and neck injuries.
He has been taken to Orange Health Service to be assessed.
One of two westbound lanes had been closed but Transport for NSW has since advised all lanes are now open.
