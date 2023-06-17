Nyngan's bid to play in this year's Peter McDonald Premiership finals has been boosted by the mid-season signing of a former NRL player.
Former Newcastle Knights forward and one-time Samoa representative Constantine Mika will make his club debut for the Tigers this weekend against Wellington, just days after arriving in the Central West town.
Mika will join the Tigers after a 66-game professional career spanning across the NRL and Super League respectively before switching to rugby union.
The second-rower and middle forward will help boost the Tigers' stocks with Jacob Neill also set to return this week.
One of several players missing from the past few matches, Neill is keen to see how their newest signing goes.
"We've got a lot of troops back, we've got a big inclusion of a new signing," he said.
"He will get his first game this weekend which is exciting, it's going to be good for us and there is a fair bit of excitement around him.
"Hopefully with a few returning, the guys who have been doing the job while we have been a bit light on can get a boost of confidence.
"We don't have huge expectations of Con (Mika) but is just going to strengthen our middle."
Neill was one of several Tigers who recently returned from Europe, where a core group went for a friend's wedding.
But now back home, Neill is eager to get back into things beginning against Wellington on Sunday in the only Peter McDonald Premiership match of the weekend.
"They've been in some form and it's going to be a pretty good game I think," he said.
"Both teams will be pretty desperate to win, we need to win so it's going to be a good one."
Ahead of the Group 10 and 11 crossover games, Nyngan and Wellington both sit in a similar position.
Both sides were inside the Group 11 top four but with the ladder only separated by a few points, Neill knows every game is crucial.
"It's good to see as well, any team on their can day can go and beat anyone," he said.
"It means that you've got to be on your game or you get left behind.
"Wellington has some quality players that we have to try and control."
Speaking about Wellington, Neill joked the two sides have been matching it with each other for the last several seasons.
"Last year both sides were probably battling for their first wins of the season when we played," he said.
"Now it's probably just as crucial, it's good to see how well Justin (Toomey-White) is going and it's the same thing with us out here."
Sunday's match will kick off at 2:15pm.
