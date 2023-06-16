One car has been burnt out and another stolen vehicle found still in tact as the city's crimewave carries on.
At about 3.50am on June 16, emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle well alight in a park next to Maramba Road in Orange.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle - a red Audi station wagon - was destroyed.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
"Subsequent inquiries revealed two cars - a red Audi station wagon and a red Toyota Rav4 - were stolen from a home in Orange overnight," a police spokeswoman said.
"The Toyota was located by police about 8am Friday on Casey Street. The car was towed for forensic examination."
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This comes days after a 26-hour crime spree saw five cars burnt out across the city. Police confirmed that no arrests had been made in relation to any of those.
