Car set on fire in Orange but another stolen vehicle seized by police

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
A red Audi station wagon was burnt out in the early hours of June 16. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV
One car has been burnt out and another stolen vehicle found still in tact as the city's crimewave carries on.

