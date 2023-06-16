A man has faced Orange Local Court for intimidating a woman who was under the protection of an apprehended domestic violence order.
The man is not named to protect the identity of the victim and children who were in her house at the time of the offences.
He initially pleaded not guilty to contravening the AVO and intimidating his former partner, but guilty pleas were entered in March after two more serious charges were withdrawn by the prosecution.
According to court documents, the 33-year-old man was at the victim's house at 9.50pm on August 22 last year despite the conditions of the ADVO including he not go within 100 metres of where the woman lived or worked.
That night the man became irate when children, who were also at the house, wouldn't go to sleep and he stormed out of a bedroom and approached the victim and raised his right arm.
He screamed at the victim and she tried to back away from him and ended up on her back on the lounge.
The man then walked into one of the children's rooms and began yelling at them before leaving the house.
Police attended and spoke with the victim. She said the man had been living with her since he was arrested for breaching the same order in 2021.
On September 16, 2021, the man was given a two-year community correction order for intimidation and breaching an AVO, which were committed in August of that year.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said it was the same victim in the 2021 and 2022 offences.
"He's recently engaged with the Men's Behaviour Change Group," Mr Rolfe said,
Magistrate David Day said the offending crossed the custodial threshold but decided the sentence could be served in the community.
He said he would give a 15 per cent discount for the timing of the plea but said the offending was also aggravated by taking place in the home of the victim and while the man was on conditional liberty for similar offending.
"He's not helped by his record," Mr Day said.
He said most of the man's previous offences were driving matters but there was an assault police, an affray and a police pursuit on his record.
Mr Day gave the man a community-based jail sentence for the two offences committed last year.
The sentence was a 19-month intensive correction order plus 30 hours of community service.
It will require rehabilitation and treatment and the man will have to engage in the Men's Behavioural Change Program conducted by Housing Plus.
Mr Day also re-sentenced the man for breaching the CCO he was given in 2021.
The new sentence is included in the ICO that will run from June 7, 2023, to Dec 6, 2024.
A new three-year ADVO has also been imposed with restrictions banning the man from going anywhere the victim lives or works.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.