Does vouchers axe reveal Labor's values?

Balancing the books is a fine art, and the new NSW Government is starting to find out just how difficult it is to fulfil election promises during an economic downturn.
This month alone we've seen a couple of Labor ministers in the Orange region. Their increased visitation of our electorate - held by Independent MP Phil Donato - has been noticeable.
And it's hoped that increased Labor presence here will in turn benefit the region, too.
Orange's need for a palliative care hospice is on the Labor government's radar. Mr Donato has said he's keen for the Minister for Health Ryan Park to meet local palliative advocates and stakeholders to "further the discussion on our community's palliative needs".
But as Mr Park potentially gives with one hand, Premier Chris Minns takes with the other with an announcement the NSW's Active Kids and Creative Kids voucher schemes are being cut.
The four $100 vouchers per child for after-school activities were brought in by the Berejiklian government in 2018 and made an immediate difference to the number of sporting and art activities families could afford.
Under the changes, the remaining vouchers for 2023 will be reduced to $50 and from 2024, only families receiving Family Tax Benefit Part A will receive them. It means just under half of NSW's schoolchildren will miss out.
There is an argument to suggest that a family not eligible for the vouchers can afford to miss out. But realistically with the rising cost of living, this means many households will have to make a decision on what sport misses out on. Does little Jonny play football or touch next year? Do we give swimming lessons a miss?
After three years of COVID and two terribly wet winter seasons, our grassroots sporting clubs are only just starting to see signs of recovery. Registration costs will be a significant factor for the 2024 season.
And spare a thought for the many self-employed practitioners in the music and art space who teach many students they otherwise wouldn't because of the Creative Kids Vouchers.
Axing the voucher scheme feels like a decision based on a quick bottom-line win.
And it's a decision that fails to align with the values we expected from the new government.
