Friends and family of Max Hazelton gather at Orange Airport to farewell aviation legend

By Riley Krause
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Georgie Hazelton can still recall the times her legendary grandfather picked her up from Kinross Wolaroi School.

