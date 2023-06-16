The 100th year of the Astley Cup is off and running, and if this week's opening tie is anything to go by the competition's centenary year may be its best yet.
Dubbo Senior College hit the road to take on Orange High on Thursday for the opening round of the 2023 edition of the school competition.
It was a great opener for the Hornets, too. After Orange dominated on day one, Orange didn't let up on day two and rammed home their advantage with some commanding performances - namely the girls' soccer.
Photographer Carla Freedman was on deck throughout the day to catch all of the action from each sport.
