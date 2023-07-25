He calls himself a "small fish", but Gerald Naef's latest nod would suggest he's anything but.
Regularly enjoying positive feedback from those who visit his Lucknow-based winery, the Patina Wines gun is a finalist on James Halliday's prestigious list.
A highly-respected wine critic and vigneron in Oz, making the Halliday Wine Companion Winemaker of the Year shortlist - it's a whole other gong entirely.
"I often get good reviews on my wine, but to be shortlisted for Winemaker of the Year isn't anything I had even considered a possibility," Mr Naef said.
"I didn't expect it. I'm a hermit just doing what I enjoy."
Figuring the esteemed nod means Patina product has managed to achieve year-by-year consistency, Mr Naef said he only makes small adjustments when it comes to the from-barrel-to-glass process.
These little by little tweaks to raise each batch could be (partially) owed to remaining "small enough" and seems to be paying off - where the need to pay attention to what the 'flavour of the month' might be, doesn't exist.
"The world of wine-producing wouldn't know much about Patina as I am too small of a fish for many people to experience my wines," he said.
"[But] I think the mystery of wine is part of what makes it so intriguing [and] I don't think a winemaker can ever learn everything about wine, there are too many variables; much is left up to interpretation of the season and predicting what will work best."
Without control of many of these variables and only controlling what winemakers can, Mr Naef's blend of science and technology in his process plays into the excitement of the overall game.
He says it's a very different one to producing an industrial product - like Coca Cola, for example - with a changing climate lording over churn.
"Climate has a huge impact on wine, [and] because Orange is a cool climate region, it has a huge scope of alternatives if the temperature warms globally," he said.
"Cooler temperatures would give us more problems than warmer temperatures for grape growing, however, drought is a serious issue for grape production and if changing climate causes more of these, it won't be good."
But it's a challenge that's both a sore and relishing point for winemakers as such, leaving open the gates for creative experimentation and crossed fingers for triumph on the other side.
Part of these victories, linked to brain-busting moments and endless amounts of hard work, a personal career peak for Mr Naef lives on after nearly 20 years.
"The highest highlight would be from way back in 2006," he said, "it was when the very first chardonnay I ever produced won trophies for Best Chardonnay and Best White Wine at the Orange Wine Show."
Wanting to share his winemaking success into the future, Mr Naef enlisted two Orange-based vintners.
Merging with the works of Young Gun finalists and award-winning winemakers, Steve Mobbs and Nadja Wallington of ChaLou Wines say the pleasure to join forces with the local wine legend, was all theirs.
"We were very honoured Gerald approached us to work with him to make his wines, he is passionate about his winemaking and patient with his craft," Ms Wallington said.
"[The Halliday shortlist is] a great recognition of all his hard work and dedication creating high quality wines," Mr Mobbs added.
While it's true that a personal goal of Mr Naef's also includes more time for "exploring on a cycle", on a professional note, there's more to it for the trio-team-move.
Staying up there with the best of the best, it's one thing in the determination department that remains intact.
"I love exploring on a cycle, but I want to continue producing better wine each year, so I have enlisted [Mobbs and Wallington] into the Patina team," Mr Naef said, "and I firmly believe that the three of us can make better wine than I can alone."
