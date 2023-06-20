She may go by Ms Barrett these days but the former Orange High School hockey star's passion hasn't waned over the years.
Chloe Barrett is in the midst of her third Astley Cup campaign as coach of the girl's hockey side.
However she's been involved in OHS hockey for close to a decade, first as a student and now as a teacher after returning in 2021.
"I went to Orange High from 2010 to 2016 and played hockey all through those years so it's pretty special to be back coaching," she said.
The former NSW Under 21 indoor hockey representative and current Orange United star said she was fortunate to be able to draw on plenty of experience in her side.
"We're pretty keen, we're very prepared and had a lot of training sessions building up to this moment so we're very much ready to go," she said.
"We've had many girls across the age groups being selected for Orange representative teams and Western representative teams, some even making NSW teams.
"We've got a lot of experience behind us which is fantastic.
"It's pretty similar [to when I was a student].
"Some of the girls are involved in clubs while others might just play for the school. We get a mixture which is nice."
They kicked off the centenary campaign in impressive fashion, a 9-0 thumping of Dubbo College at Orange Hockey Centre.
However the real test comes in the shape of Bathurst High on June 22.
While they usually know what to expect from their highly-fancied opponents to the east, they will be going in blind after not facing them in the Combined High School's (CHS) competition.
"It will be a little different coming up against Bathurst," she said.
"They are very strong and have a good junior competition there. We don't really know what to expect because we haven't played them in a CHS game yet this year.
"We usually come up against them before Astley Cup and we haven't this time around so we'll wait and see. We know they'll be strong though."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.