Next week is Refugee Week.
Orange has a proud record of reaching out to refugees.
This was very much so following the second World War.
In recent years, we have seen refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine welcomed into the Orange District.
The recent establishment of an Orange branch of Rural Australians for Refugees further highlights Orange's commitment to refugees.
But during Refugee Week spare a thought for those refugees who have remained for many years in appalling conditions in indefinite detention in remote locations on account of decisions of successive Australian governments.
Really, their only "crime" is that they were seeking refuge on account of wars, insurrections and persecution in their own countries.
In a civilised society, such as Australia, the courts do not impose indefinite detention.
Yet these refugees have for far too long been in suspension not knowing when and what will happen to them.
Most of them suffer severe mental illness. Who could blame them? What more would you expect?
The treatment of these refugees is a stain on Australians, who boast of a fair go and equality for all.
We have effectively banished them to foreign locations on the basis of "out of sight, out of mind".
Like many motorists and pedestrians, I welcome the decision to finally have a speed limit of 40km/h in Orange's CBD. ("Forty the new fifty"; Central Western Daily; June 10).
In any case most of the designated area is one in which 40km/h is the maximum speed drivers can reach, and that's on a good day.
It's quite likely that in future years, this 40km/h speed limit will be further reduced to 30km/h.
The final sentence in your news report says it all: "This change is about making our main shopping area more pedestrian-friendly, but the research is clear that it also makes it safer." (Councillor Tony Mileto)
Australia's 80,000 disused and abandoned mines have enormous potential for nearby communities. These range from rehabilitated pits converted to recreational lakes to sources of critical minerals and renewable energy.
The Genex pumped-hydro project in northern Queensland for example will generate up to 900 jobs and store its water in two pits of the old Kidston goldmine. It has a storage/generation capacity of 250MW for eight hours (2,000MWh) and will ramp up in less than 30 seconds.
A second example of long-term storage is Broken Hill's underground compressed air energy storage system being built for Transgrid by Canadian company Hydrostor. The air is stored in purpose-built caverns and, when needed, is released to spin a turbine. When completed, it will be the world's biggest CAES facility and provide at least eight hours of storage.
Another exciting use of old mine sites is the recovery of critical and rare metals from tailings dumps. Critical metals are vital for clean energy and advanced technologies like smartphones, computers, solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles.
Reusing and rehabilitating old mine sites could well be the next "mining boom" in regional Australia.
