Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Beau Hartley lifts Orange High School to Astley Cup win over Dubbo College

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Bash 'em up the middle."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.