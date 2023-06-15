Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Former police officer in Orange Local Court for domestic violence threats

By Court Reporter
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former police officer has been convicted in Orange Local Court for intimidation and contravening apprehended domestic violence orders. File picture
A former police officer has been convicted in Orange Local Court for intimidation and contravening apprehended domestic violence orders. File picture

A former police officer has been convicted in Orange Local Court for intimidating his ex's current partner and contravening apprehended violence orders.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.