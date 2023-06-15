A former police officer has been convicted in Orange Local Court for intimidating his ex's current partner and contravening apprehended violence orders.
The 56-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim and witness.
According to court documents, the man visited his ex-partner's house on August 26 last year and threatened her current partner saying: "I could finish all this with you ... I'll shoot you."
He left the location but returned two days later at 4.30am while the household was asleep.
The man let himself into the house and the ex-partner and victim woke to the sound of footsteps moments before he walked into their bedroom and turned on the light.
He approached the bed where the victim and woman were lying.
He appeared intoxicated and smelt of alcohol and said, "you're on borrowed time, pal".
The woman then got out of bed and ushered the offender out of the house.
At 6.45pm the victim attended Orange Police Station and reported both incidents, which breached an apprehended domestic violence order introduced in March 2022 to protect the victim from the former police officer.
At the time of the offences, a custody arrangement was in place with his ex that allowed the man to come and go from her house so he could maintain contact with their child. The March ADVO did not affect that arrangement.
The former police officer was arrested at his home on August 29 and made partial admissions to the offending.
A new ADVO with stricter condition was introduced as a result. Those conditions included that he must not approach the victim or contact him, go where he lives or works.
He breached the order on March 20 this year when he followed the victim into the men's toilets at the North Orange Shopping Centre.
The police were told he confronted the victim inside the toilets and said, "look at you, you germ".
During the confrontation the victim said, "all I want is for you to leave me alone".
However, the man responded: "This will never stop, you're a coward."
[My client] made the point that when he was a police officer he was expected to portray a certain [persona] to the world and he hasn't moved on from that.- Solicitor Andrew Rolfe
The victim reported the incident to the police who questioned the man on March 5.
The man denied the victim's allegations and told the police he immediately returned to his car after seeing the victim.
However, police reviewed the centre's CCTV that clearly depicted the accused following the victim into the toilet minutes after he'd already been to the toilet. It also showed him speaking to the victim outside of the toilet block, which breached the ADVO.
The former police officer was discharged from the force 24 years ago and solicitor Andrew Rolfe said he's since been diagnosed with depression and post traumatic stress disorder as a result of his service.
"[My client] made the point that when he was a police officer he was expected to portray a certain [persona] to the world and he hasn't moved on from that," Mr Rolfe said.
The case was prosecuted by a representative of the Director of Public Prosecution who said the custodial threshold was not crossed.
The prosecutor said there was a "rather large gap" between these offences and previous offences on his record but the man "demonstrated no insight into his actions".
"There is no physical violence to it but it's 4.30 in the morning and it is in the home of the victim," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate David Day said the man's previous offences including a mid-range drink-driving offence when he was still a serving police officer and other offences in 2008 and 2009 including a refusal for a breath analysis as well as a resist police and an assault police offence.
Mr Day said the man has struggled with alcohol misuse disorder and has been diagnosed with depression and PTSD.
Mr Day convicted the man and gave him two supervised 18-month community correction orders with conditions he participate in rehabilitation and treatment for the two intimidation offences.
He also gave the man three 12-month supervised CCOs for each of the ADVO breaches.
Mr Day also granted another two-year ADVO for the protection of the victim.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.