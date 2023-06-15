Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Basketball
Watch

Astley Cup 2023: Orange High School lead Dubbo College

Dominic Unwin
Riley Krause
By Dominic Unwin, and Riley Krause
June 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dust has settled on the opening day of the 2023 Astley Cup with more than a few surprise results emerging.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.