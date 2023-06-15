The dust has settled on the opening day of the 2023 Astley Cup with more than a few surprise results emerging.
Orange High School (OHS) lead Dubbo College 276-124 after the netball, basketball, hockey and rugby league ties.
Here's how the day went.
The tri-school tournament kicked off with OHS hosting Dubbo in back-to-back netball and basketball battles.
The highly fancied Hornets found themselves trailing for much of the netball bout, down 18-16 at half-time before a huge fourth quarter saw them pip Dubbo 31-29 at the final whistle.
Orange captain Asha Nicol described the match as "super tough" and said they would have to be on their guard ahead of their trip to Bathurst on June 22.
"It was a super tough game, I'm so proud of how the girls played. It was two very evenly matched teams so it was a hard fight right to the end," she said.
Dubbo hit back in the basketball thanks to a strong 62-51 showing at the PCYC courts.
Taller and bigger in almost every position, Dubbo looked the goods with siblings Robbie and Charlie Pullock sharing the court.
OHS never became disheartened, only trailing by one point at the quarter time break and getting plenty of time in the spotlight courtesy of a few three pointers.
The Orange hockey girls came into their clash as red-hot favourites and boy, did they deliver.
They swung the odds back in favour of OHS thanks to a massive nine-nil win over in Glenroi.
From there, the footy boys pressed home the host's advantage.
Try after try poured in at Wade Park as OHS ran away with a 46-6 victory.
Day two of the tie will see tennis, boys and girls soccer as well as athletics played.
OHS only needs 125 from a possible 400 points to win the matchup, while Dubbo has a big hill to climb.
