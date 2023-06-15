Central Western Daily
Court

Dillon Bolt, 31, of Zouch Street, Wellington, pleads guilty in Court to lighting grass fire

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
File picture
A MAN who lit a grass fire on the Mid Western Highway near Blayney was stumbling and not making sense when police found him a short distance away, a court has been told.

