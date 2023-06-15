The 100th year of the Astley Cup is off and running.
Dubbo Senior College hit the road to take on Orange High on Thursday for the opening day of the 2023 edition of the school competition.
It was a close opener, too. The opening four sports - netball, basketball, hockey and rugby league - were split, with OHS enjoying victory in netball, hockey and league legs.
Photographer Carla Freedman was on deck throughout the day to catch all of the action from each sport.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.