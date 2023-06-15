Central Western Daily
Money Matters | More pension with new income investments

By Russell Tym
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:12pm
A new investment-linked annuity that provides a partial Centrelink Assets Test exemption makes retirees eligible for extra Age Pension. Picture by Shutterstock.
Account-based pensions are easily the most popular retirement income option in Australia.

