Account-based pensions are easily the most popular retirement income option in Australia.
Some members of government super schemes must take a lifetime income stream. Others have a choice and choose to take one. Traditional lifetime annuities trail the field attracting few investors.
Yet a rule change may make annuities much more popular in the future. They now enable retirees to qualify for more Age Pension than other investments.
In 2017 the Government approved a new type of investment-linked annuity that provides a partial Centrelink Assets Test exemption. It makes retirees eligible for extra Age Pension.
Traditional annuities are very simple products involving a person exchanging a lump sum for a guaranteed income for life, with no end benefit payable. Since the rule change companies such as AMP and Generation Life have been developing new investment-linked annuities.
Amounts invested in them are discounted by forty per cent when counted in the Centrelink Assets Test. This means for each $100,000 invested a retiree could receive $120 per fortnight extra Age Pension permanently.
Retirees whose Age Pension is limited by the Income Test get a benefit too with the regular annuity income paid also being discounted forty per cent in the Income Test.
Once the retiree reaches age 85 the Assets Test discount increases to 70 per cent if the annuity has been running at least seven years. Only 30 per cent of the original investment is then counted by Centrelink.
Traditional annuities guarantee an income for life by investing very conservatively in fixed interest. This means their returns are low. The new investment-linked annuities allow retirees to invest wherever they wish in a wide range of standard investment options.
There are conservative and balanced funds, as well as share and property-based options. Regardless of where they invest retirees will still receive a guaranteed income for life, no matter how long they live. If they invest in growth options and do well, they will receive higher incomes.
There is also an option for retirees to draw more income in their early retirement years when they are active, and less when they need less later.
If a retiree passes away before reaching their life expectancy, a lump sum is paid to their estate. It is the original purchase price less payments received so far. So there is an assurance of at least getting their money back.
Investment-linked annuities will work best for retirees who are a little over the Assets Test cut-off, or who receive only a small pension and would like to increase it.
