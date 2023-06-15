Tabua Tuinakauvadra is no one-hit wonder.
After making her Wallaroos debut against the Fijiana 15s in May, the former Orange Emu has once again earned selection to the national squad for the upcoming Pacific Four series.
The series will open an O'Reilly Cup match against the Black Ferns on June 29 at Dolphin Stadium in Moreton Bay.
The squad is headlined by the return of stars Arabella McKenzie, Emily Chancellor and Kaitlan Leaney to the national set-up.
The trio return after spending the first half of 2023 with English club Harlequins.
Fellow overseas player Lori Cramer will return for the Canadian leg of the Pac Four series, having helped Exter to the Premier 15's Final with an upset win over Saracens.
"We welcome back three of our players from England and wish Lori Cramer and the Exeter Chiefs all the best in their grand final," Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning told Wallaroos.rugby.
"The coaches and I were pleased with the level of commitment and skill the Wallaroos displayed at the Sydney Test match last month, and we look forward to building on that momentum as we prepare to take on the Black Ferns.
"The group is looking forward to testing themselves against the current World Champions - it's always an exciting match."
The full 31-player Wallaroos squad for the Black Ferns match is:
Adiana Talakai, Alana Elisaia, Annabelle Codey, Arabella McKenzie, Ashley Marsters, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O'Gorman, Carys Dallinger, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Emily Chancellor, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Faitala Moleka, Georgina Friedrichs, Grace Hamilton, Ivania Wong, Jasmin Huriwai, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan, Leilani Nathan, Lori Cramer, Madison Schuck, Maya Stewart, Michaela Leonard, Piper Duck (C), Sera Naiqama, Siokapesi Palu, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tania Naden and Trilleen Pomare.
