Have you, dear reader, heard of Goyder's Line?
Recent touring in South Australia brought home to me its significance and on-going relevance.
In 1865 the Surveyor General of the young colony of South Australia was tasked with providing guidance to the government in its response to drought that was crippling farmers.
Using rainfall records and his personal observations, including the changes in native vegetation, Goyder was able to identify areas that were more suitable to cropping (in the south) and those that were more prone to low rainfall and therefore, at most, suitable for light grazing (to the north). The line of demarcation became known as Goyder's Line.
The SA government initially legislated according to Goyder's advice and cancelled leases but, some years of good rainfall in the 1870s, the need to grow the colony to ensure its survival, plus a public demand for farm land, saw the legislation repealed.
Land was released and credit extended to those willing to clear and farm it.
However, the good rainfall years did not last and the accuracy of Goyder's Line stands today: the ruins of abandoned towns and homesteads are subjects of many a photo but also memorials to broken dreams and lives.
Sadly, ignoring of the advice of credible scientists and even the recommendations of government commissioned reports continues today.
A recent example was the continued logging of 2019-20 Black Summer bush fire impacted native forests in NSW.
Despite the advice of the independent, but NSW Government/tax payer funded, Natural Resources Commission, which recommended that to best assist recovery logging should be suspended for at least three years.
Those elected to represent us often need to make hard decisions.
Those decisions are no doubt harder when they involve significant changes for industries and individuals. Such is the case with fossil fuel industries worldwide.
Reports and warnings have been issued, by an increasingly alarmed scientific community, for over half a century, but the extraction and use of fossil fuels continues.
All three levels of government in Australia have a responsibility to identify and support opportunities for the continued development of community and individual prosperity/security.
Those same communities however are failed when development is undertaken or continued with only a short view and in contradiction to the best science available.
Ignoring the science and expert recommendations puts our long-term prosperity, health, and security at risk.
