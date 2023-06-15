Central Western Daily
What's on in Orange from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
The Weekender List: What's on in Orange from Friday June 16 to 18
Friday, June 16

100 years of Astley Cup Dinner: This event is celebrating 100 years of the Astley Cup at the Orange Ex-Services Club. Attendees will enjoy a three course meal with entertainment. Tickets to this event are closed but those who are attending are in store for a great night! More details here.

