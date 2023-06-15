The Weekender List: What's on in Orange from Friday June 16 to 18

100 years of Astley Cup Dinner: This event is celebrating 100 years of the Astley Cup at the Orange Ex-Services Club. Attendees will enjoy a three course meal with entertainment. Tickets to this event are closed but those who are attending are in store for a great night! More details here.
Make-up Masterclass: Learn make-up application techniques to enhance your natural beauty and take away some great tips and tricks to elevate your personal make-up skills. Starting time is 7pm and your ticket includes champagne, a gift bag and lucky door prizes. You can learn from experts Cathy Goodlock and Anja Williams. Tickets here.
Twilight markets at the Palms, Canowindra: If you feel like a drive check out these markets in Canowindra.This craft and foodie market will feature producers from the region. Do your local produce shopping, gift hunting, taste wine and grab a bite to eat. Get information at info@thepalmscanowindra.com.au
Saturday, June 17
Beyond Blue Fundraiser: at the Hotel Canobolas. Join Betty Confetti for a night of laughter, entertainment, songs and sequins. Local contestants will take on a lip-sync battle. Tickets include entry, a table booking, a canape menu and entertainment and all proceeds from ticket sales go to Beyond Blue. Tickets are unfortunately sold out. But if you're lucky enough to have one there's a great night ahead! More details here.
Frank Sultana at the Blind Pig. This International Blues Challenge winner is coming to Orange. You can get your $29.90 ticket here. Gig starts at 8.30pm.
Choral Gala: at the Orange Regional Conservatorium between 5pm and 6pm. The Choral Gala will be featuring Zimbe! by Alexander L'Estrange, singing the songs of Africa. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $25 concession and $15 for child. Get them here.
Sydney Hotshots at Orange City Bowling Club: This is a brand new show, it's two hours of non-stop action-packed entertainment. Get your tickets here. They cost $37.63. Show goes from 7pm to 9pm.
Kent Eastwood at the Greenhouse of Orange. Check out Kent Eastwood at the Greenhouse's Cocktail Bar. Enjoy a cocktail and some incredible music on the piano. Get more details here.
Celtic Illusion-The Magic Returns: Immerse yourself in the Irish Dance and Grand Illusion sensation that has taken the world by storm. Tickets are $79.90 for adults, $74.90 for concession and $69.90 for juniors. Get your ticket here.
Tigers Reunion Dinners: 1983 and 2013 premiership reunions and annual Old Tiges dinner at the best Western Plus Ambassador. Attendees are invited to the three games of footy on Saturday and the reunion dinner. Tickets sales are finished, get more details here.
Cumnock Markets: The Cumnock Markets are held at Crossroads Park on the third Saturday of every month. Stalls include fresh fruit and vegetables, drinks, plants, cakes, jams, pickles and more. Get more details here.
Sunday, June 18
Orange Youth Orchestra Concerto: Enjoy Orange's Youth Orchestra Concerto performing Viking Saga with soloist Zachery Annett this Sunday at 3pm at the Conservatorium. Tickets are just $15 or $10 for children. Get your tickets here.
Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair: You'll love this if you're a fan of antiques and collectables. Starting on Friday, Zonta Orange is hosting the 39th Collectables Fair at Eyles Street. There will be a range of stalls from Curios and specialist exhibitors to professional dealers around the country Tickets available online or at the door.
