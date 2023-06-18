Not many people get to live out their dream.
But Peter Cook - who spent the past three decades at Orange East Public School - can retire with the knowledge that he achieved just that.
"It's something I've always wanted to do, ever since I was in high school," he said.
"I just like working with kids and enjoy seeing the progress that they make."
Mr Cook grew up in Blayney and got his start in the profession in 1992 at Capertee Public School, situated off the Castlereagh Highway between Lithgow and Mudgee.
The two-teacher school came as a "bit of a shock" to him.
"Not a lot of things happened in Capertee," he said
"There was the pub and that was about it."
After a couple of years, he put in for a transfer.
Although his home town was "quite low" on his preferred list of destinations, he was transferred back to Blayney Public School where he spent the next six years.
"It was a bit of a surprise," he added.
He married in 1990 at which point he and his partner decided it would be easier for him to put in for a transfer to Orange, seeing as though the couple were already living in the city.
The move to Orange East Public came in 1992 and the rest, as they say, is history.
"I've always enjoyed the staff here and the kids are very easy to get along with," he said.
"I was very fortunate to go to Orange East because I've absolutely loved my time. I am going to miss it, even though I'm looking forward to having time off."
During his 31 years at the school, he has worn many hats.
From helping year two students with reading and maths as a learning assistance and support teacher, to assistant principal, Mr Cook has loved helping his students grow and develop.
The most recent way he achieved this was by taking charge of the learning support team for the past five years.
This role has him spend a lot of time filling out paperwork and applying for funding so the school can get additional resources such as school learning support officers.
"It's getting harder and harder to get money from the (Department of Education)," he said.
"The funding helps the students and helps the class teacher because they then have an aid in the classroom to assist them with the children."
The 64-year-old found the profession itself had gotten harder in recent years, something he contributed to his decision to retire at the end of term two in 2023.
"There's a lot more children coming to school undiagnosed and I felt it was the right time to leave," he said.
"I still believe teaching is a young person's profession.
"When I finish up at the end of the term it's going to be extremely sad and it's also going to be extremely exciting because that's the next stage of my life."
To send the beloved teacher off in style, Orange East Public held a 'Mr Cook Day' on June 14 and invited students and colleagues to dress in the style of the outgoing teacher.
"I find it partly embarrassing," he said with a smile.
"I could tell you many, many stories, but what I would say is there has not been one teacher who I have worked with who I wouldn't have teach my children. That's how I rate a teacher and that's the quality we have at this school."
