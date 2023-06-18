Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education

Orange East Public School teacher Peter Cook retires

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 18 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many people get to live out their dream.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.