A world of sceptics: How to feed the grumbler within us all

Our world has many sceptics, and for that matter there is a sceptic inside all of us.
And with good reason, for there are people who make promises about what they say they can deliver but fall short of our expectations with their promise.
Another innate tendency is to grumble about what we have been told and about what is not easily understood, because of our mindset.
Grumbling is about muttering about the way things do not play out as we see them or from what has been said that is seemingly beyond us.
Jesus spoke often to sceptics, and the sceptic within those who came to listen to him.
There were many grumblers as well in the crowd.
Humanity remains the same today. What he was and knew was beyond their framework of understanding. So, to help Jesus would preface many of his teachings with, "I tell you the truth".
One time Jesus said to the crowds following Him: "I tell you the truth, you are looking for me, not because you saw miraculous signs, but because you ate the loaves and had your fill. Instead, do not work for the food that spoils, but for the food that endures for eternal life which I can give you ... for I am the bread of life ... I have come down from heaven not to do my will but to do the will of my father."
The Jewish crowd began to grumble about Jesus because He said: "I am the bread that came down from heaven." They said, "Is he not Jesus, the son of Joseph, his father. How can he say, 'I came down from heaven?'" And the discussion continued as the Jewish crowd struggled with this concept of where Jesus came from and what gives life, eternal life. They were sceptical despite the many miracles Jesus had done. So, you read of Jesus continuing to make a clear point, "whoever believes in me will have eternal life."
In another era, many years before Jesus, in the wisdom literature of the Good Book, this point is made, 'We work to feed our appetites. Meanwhile our souls go hungry.'
That's how our life can go when we neglect the spiritual the life within.
Life becomes lean and stressed, different to the life and peace within that Jesus offers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.