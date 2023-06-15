Our 2023 SPARKE exhibition, I Am Me opens on June 17 at Orange Regional Gallery.
This collaborative project is developed by Orange Regional Museum, Orange Regional Gallery and the SPARKE network of local public primary schools.
Now in its fourth year, the SPARKE project invites local primary school students to participate in the cultural life of their city though the creation of a large-scale art installation and associated learning programs.
Past themes included Regenerate, investigating the impact of the 2019 Mount Canobolas bushfires, Pollinators, exploring the biodiversity of our local insect and mammal populations, and A City for Kids, which asked students to imagine a city for kids and then build it using a range of recycled materials.
The 2023 SPARKE project, I Am Me, asked children to create a self-portrait that captures their special interests and abilities as well as the important friendships and family connections that help shape their identity.
Several students were also interviewed during the process of creating their portraits.
These interviews will be played alongside the portraits as part of the exhibition.
This year almost 2000 students have participated in the project, providing children with valuable opportunities to think creatively and critically about the things that are important to them, and to have their imaginative responses displayed professionally at the Gallery for visitors to enjoy.
I Am Me will be on show at Orange Regional Gallery from Saturday June 17 to Sunday August 13 2023.
A celebratory event will be held at 6pm on Friday August 6 in conjunction with the opening of the HERE/NOW community exhibition. The Gallery is open from 10am-4pm daily.
We will be welcoming school groups to I Am Me. Please contact Orange Regional Museum on museum@orange.nsw.gov.au or Orange Regional Gallery on gallery@orange.nsw.gov.au for more information or to book a visit.
Finally, a massive thank you to the amazing educators and students from our collaborating schools: Anson Street SSP, Blayney Public School, Bletchington Public School, Borenore Public School, Bowen Public School, Calare Public School, Clergate Public School, Glenroi Heights Public School, Millthorpe Public School, Molong Central School, Mullion Creek Public School, Nashdale Public School, Orange Public School, Spring Terrace Public School, and Stuart Town Public School.
