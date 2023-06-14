It starts with a sniffle or maybe a cough or a "sore belly" and it always seems to happen at 8am or 8pm. We've all been there, wondering if our kid is too sick to attend school. If they will spread germs or they're just a little "off-colour".
We got an official organisation to weigh in on the matter. Check out this HealthDirect list of when to send and when to keep home. You can find the full list of school exclusion periods here.
Note: Each school and education facility have their own health policies. You should inquire with the facility if you are unsure about whether or not to send your child. If you are worried about your own or your child's health you should always see a healthcare professional. These measures are guidance only.
Common cold: HealthDirect believe there is no reason to keep a child with the coommon cold home if they seem well, however make sure you've tested for COVID-19 and keep them home until they receive a negative test result.
Diarrhoea: Loose, watery poo that occurs more than three times in one day, can be caused by a myriad of reasons. Your child should stay home from school until they have not had a loose bowel motion or other symptom for 24 hours, this could be for 48 hours if the cause is identified.
Gastro or gastroenteritis: can cause vomiting and diarrhoea and nausea and stomach pains. Can spread easily. Child should stay home from school until they have not had any symptoms for between 24 and 48 hours.
Flu: or influenza causes high fever, dry cough, muscle ache and fatigue. The child should be kept home from school until they are well. It is also recommended they get tested for COVID-19.
Conjunctivitis: this causes redness and swelling of the eye and inside the eye lid. Spreads through contact with the discharge from an infected eye, nose or throat. Child should be kept home until the discharge/pus has stopped or advised by your doctor.
COVID-19: Symptoms include runny nose, sneezing, scratchy or sore throat, cough, mild vomiting and diarrhoea, headache, mild fever, mild fatigue. It is possible for a child to have COVID-19 and have no symptoms at all. Children with these symptoms and/or a COVID-19 diagnosis must be kept home from school. They must stay home from school until their acute symptoms are gone. Special information about COVID-19 is available here.
Chicken Pox: Keep child home from school until all blisters have dried, which is usually five days after the first rash has appeared.
Hand, foot and mouth disease: These are a fever and tiny blisters on the cheeks and gums, inside the mouth and on hands and feet. Children and easily pass this on by touching other kids or toys other kids will play with. The child must stay home until all blisters have dried.
Head lice: are tiny insects that live in human hair. They can cause itching of the skin. Lice is caused by head-to-head contact and sharing of personal items. The child must stay home until they've had effective treatment.
Measles: Early symptoms include fever, cough, feeling tired, sore throat, runny nose, watery eyes. A rash will appear three to four days into illness. Measles spreads through droplets in the air. Your child should be kept home from school from the onset of symptoms to four days after the rash appears.
Mumps: Painful swellings on the side of face under the ears. Other symptoms include headache, joint pain, high temperature. It is spread by close contact or coughing and sneezing. Your child should be kept home for nine days or until the swelling goes down, which ever comes first.
Rubella: Symptoms include a red-pink skin rash and swollen glands, along with cold-link symptoms such as mild fever, sore head and runny nose. Rubella or German Measles is spread through personal contact, coughing or sneezing. Your child should be kept home until they have fully recovered or at least for four days after the rash has cleared.
Scabies: this is an infection of mites or tiny insects that burry under the skin and cause itching. This is passed from person to person through close skin contact or the sharing of clothing, towels and bedding. It is not caused by poor personal hygiene. The child must be kept home from school until the day after they start appropriate treatment.
Threadworms: these look like one centimetre long pieces of white thread. The main symptom is itching in the anal area or around the vagina. Kids often get infected by getting threadworm eggs on their hands and then putting them in their mouth. No exclusion is necessary.
Whooping cough: usually begins with a persistent dry cough that progresses into intense bouts of coughing including a whooping noise as the child breathes in. It's passed on through close personal contact, sneezing and coughing. The child should be kept home from school until five days after they start antibiotics or for 21 days from the beginning of their cough.
