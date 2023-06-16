Your face is speckled with the fine mist of a winter's day and the tips of your fingers are dead from the cold.
As you step inside your home though the rich aroma of a slow cooked casserole permeates the air, and those hours you've spent watching your football team lose once again are long forgotten.
That's the power of cooking low and slow and although that term is synonymous with the American BBQ culture, cooking those cheaper cuts of meat to create dishes that provide nourishment and warmth has a long and glorious history.
The concept of stewing and slow-cooking ingredients in a liquid can be traced back to ancient civilisations.
In ancient Mesopotamia, for example, clay pots were used to cook meats and vegetables slowly over low heat, allowing flavours to meld and develop.
Then came the Middle Ages and in Europe stews and casseroles gained popularity.
They were practical dishes that could be cooked in large quantities, making them suitable for feeding large households and communities, usually with grand quantities of alcoholic drinks because the water wasn't always safe to drink.
These dishes often included a combination of meats, vegetables, and herbs, and were cooked in cauldrons or large pots over an open fire.
Add to this the use of local alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine and you have the beginning of classics such as the French Bouef Bourguignon or beef in red wine stew or Carbonnade Flamande, AKA Belgian beef and beer stew.
With the discovery of new trade routes and the introduction of spices from the East, stews and casseroles began to incorporate a wider variety of flavours.
The use of spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg became common in European stews, adding depth and complexity to the dishes.
Not only did the European casseroles change, but the merchants took the technique of slow cooking in a pot around the world.
In the Americas foods such as corn, beans and squash, provided by the Native Americans, were added to the original recipes creating new and exciting dishes.
Even now with microchip controlled slow cookers available there's nothing more satisfying than taking a step back in time and creating a bed of hot coals, frying up your meat and vegetables and creating a dish of succulent juicy goodness.
Recently at the Forest Reefs Tavern the annual camp oven cook off competition was a success with 20 competitors all trying to out cook each other.
The dishes on offer were a showcase of the global appeal of slow cooking with classics such as Texas beef, Hungarian goulash, Mussaman curry, beef rendang, coq au vin and bouef borguignon all making an appearance.
Here in Orange chef Richard Learmonth is a major fan of the technique and has a few tips and tricks to elevate your next casserole to gourmet heights.
"It all begins with the quality of your meat," he said. "It's a great opportunity to use what are known as the lesser or cheaper cuts of meat that might have a lot of sinew and connective tissue which can be tough and chewy."
When cooked for hours on end though those connective tissues are transformed into a beautiful nutritious collagen rich jelly.
"They're my favourite parts in a beef stew or a lamb shoulder and where possible having the bone in there as well will add flavour and adds even more nutrients," he said.
Richard suggests using oyster blade, oxtail, beef shin, lamb shoulder and also Kangaroo tail.
Whilst bone broth and collagen are all the rage on social media pages spruiking their health benefits, they've been around for thousands of years.
"Bone broth is just stock and people have been doing that for millennia," Learmonth said. "When you cook meat on the bone you get all those wonderful nutrients and flavours going directly into the meat."
Casseroles by nature are rich and to balance that out Richard suggests freshening them up just before serving.
"Just a bit of a splash of fresh red wine over a beef and red wine casserole and also use a few condiments such as a salsa verde to cut through that."
As was displayed at Forest Reefs slow braised foods have an amazing ability to bring people together.
"It suits that communal festive celebration of food where you have all those smells and smoke," Richard said. "It turns food into a real celebration and a reason for people to come together."
